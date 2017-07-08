Leading Service Design: Posters

Yesterday I published a retrospective from the UX London Leading Service Design workshop I ran with Kate Tarling.

We designed and printed posters for people to refer to in the workshop break out sessions and to take away with them after the event.

It was good to see people sharing pictures of the artwork when they got back to their offices and work spaces the following week. For anyone that wasn’t part of the workshop, here’s the artwork to download.

The test of a good user need

Download PDF file.

This poster is based on a list of prompts written by Leisa Reichelt.

Framing the problem

Download PDF file.

This poster is based on my blog post: Asking the right questions to frame the problem.

July 8th, 2017. Posted in - artwork

Ben Holliday is an experienced designer, leader, writer and speaker. This is his blog (started in 2005). You can follow all of Ben's blog posts by subscribing to the RSS feed, or follow him on Twitter for more regular updates.